A video of a bride asking for her wedding ring shortly before going to the wedding venue is causing a buzz online

In a short video, the bride was already seated in the vehicle before she suddenly remembered her wedding ring

She spoke in Igbo and asked her bridesmaid to quickly bring the ring and forget about every other thing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video has shown a beautiful bride asking for her wedding ring to be brought for her.

The bride was already in a vehicle and was about to proceed to the wedding venue when she remembered her ring.

The bride was asking for her wedding ring to be brought for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@ify_godsent.

Source: UGC

She then called on a lady who appeared to be the bridesmaid to quickly bring the ring to her in the vehicle without delay.

Video of a bride asking for her wedding ring

According to her, the ring was inside a bag. She yelled at the maid to bring the 'ring bag' and forget about everything else. It was as if the ring was the whole essence of the wedding event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The way she made the statement in the Igbo language got people around her laughing. TikTok users are also having a good laugh over the video posted by @ify_godsent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Maximillian Darlineboi said:

"This ring wey get akpa, is like the ring get spares."

@Blessedgift reacted:

"It's very important my sister."

@Petra Chizoba commented:

"Chibuzo, Biko bute akpa ring."

@bless sopuru said:

"If that wedding no reach church which wedding you want to do.Dem want delay bride with their toomuch shaping. Give her ring make she go wed her man."

@Blade Tony195 commented:

"She no wan hear say anything don lost."

@Jennyprettysugar said:

"This is me when I finally get married."

@EQUILIBRIUM said:

"Lord of the ring."

@Drama qween said:

"Bring dat ring abeg."

@user7546647986803 commented:

"It's very important no be lie."

Video of a man who engaged to his girlfriend

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng previously reported that a man surprised his girlfriend when he asked her to marry him.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the man hosted a party and made his woman walk into it.

She reacted beautifully when she realised that the party was organised for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng