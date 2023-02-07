"It's Not Easy": Mother of Triplets Struggles to Carry Them at Once, Video of Their Restlessness Goes Viral
- A video has shown the sweet moment a mother of triplets struggled to carry all her three children at once
- All three kids wanted to be cuddled by their mother, and they were trying to climb on her body at the same time
- They made their mother confused and restless because she did not know who to carry and leave
A family TikTok video has shown a mother of triplets trying to attend to the three children simultaneously.
Her hands were full because all three babies wanted to be cuddled by their mother, who was sitting on a chair.
All the triplets struggled to climb unto her laps; each time she carried one, another child came climbing.
Video of a mother and her triplets
Their desperation to get their mother's attention confused the woman about who to attend to first.
It was a moment that underscored what the mother goes through in nursing the triplets. As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions.
Some TikTok users who reacted said it was such a blessing that loving children filled the woman's hands with children.
Others appreciated her for her patience and how she handled the triplets with motherly love. The video was posted by @mahdiallo25.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@AMINAH said:
"Oh my God I wish they are mine. Lord bless me also."
@Crystal beauty saloon reacted:
"God bless you."
@Safetzain commented:
"Everybody wants mummy."
@Haja Camara said:
"It is not easy. May Allah bless them."
@mofupe said:
"Three boys! God bless them and keep you."
Supermom carries twins effortlessly
In a related story, Briefly News reported that a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 showed the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back.
With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth. Many people were wowed.
The kids, who were arranged as if they were straddling a bench, looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.
