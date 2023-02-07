A video has shown the sweet moment a mother of triplets struggled to carry all her three children at once

All three kids wanted to be cuddled by their mother, and they were trying to climb on her body at the same time

They made their mother confused and restless because she did not know who to carry and leave

A family TikTok video has shown a mother of triplets trying to attend to the three children simultaneously.

Her hands were full because all three babies wanted to be cuddled by their mother, who was sitting on a chair.

The triplet babies wanted their mother's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@mahdiallo25.

All the triplets struggled to climb unto her laps; each time she carried one, another child came climbing.

Video of a mother and her triplets

Their desperation to get their mother's attention confused the woman about who to attend to first.

It was a moment that underscored what the mother goes through in nursing the triplets. As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions.

Some TikTok users who reacted said it was such a blessing that loving children filled the woman's hands with children.

Others appreciated her for her patience and how she handled the triplets with motherly love. The video was posted by @mahdiallo25.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@AMINAH said:

"Oh my God I wish they are mine. Lord bless me also."

@Crystal beauty saloon reacted:

"God bless you."

@Safetzain commented:

"Everybody wants mummy."

@Haja Camara said:

"It is not easy. May Allah bless them."

@mofupe said:

"Three boys! God bless them and keep you."

Supermom carries twins effortlessly

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 showed the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back.

With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth. Many people were wowed.

The kids, who were arranged as if they were straddling a bench, looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them.

