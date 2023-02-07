A young girl who is an impressive dancer posted a video showing when she danced to Odo, a song by Kizz Daniel

The beautiful girl who has bow legs shined like a star as she danced and shook her waist inside a classroom

At the moment, the video has been liked multiple times on TikTok by dance lovers who are in awe of her talent

Dance lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with a young girl who knows how to dance well.

The short video shows that the talented young girl has bow legs, but that does not stop her from dancing.

The girl who has bow legs dances nicely in a unique way. Photo credit: TikTok/@estherosei5.

In the video, the girl danced to Odo, a viral song by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel. She started by moving her body smoothly and gently.

Video of a girl with bow legs dancing

The girl was dressed in a pleated gown with a beautiful off-white colour. She was in a classroom when she started dancing.

The most beautiful moment was when she shifted to waist dance. She shook her waist so nicely that she made people fall in love with her.

Her confidence on the dance floor was unmatched and it was clear that she actually knew how to dance. The video was posted by @estherosei5.

TikTokers dropped love emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

