A video of a young lady dancing in class as her friend joined her got many people praising their beauty to the high heavens

With pretty faces denuded of excessive makeup, the ladies danced without minding who was watching them

Among the men who thronged their comment section was a person who funnily said they had better be ready for their test

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a young lady, @nesky202, and her friend dancing in their lecture room as they shook their waists gently to a French song has got many hooked.

While they danced, their coursemates sat quietly and minded their business. During their performance, a lady in a patterned gown remained in view as her friend went in and out of the camera to achieve a beautiful reverse transition.

People who watched their video said they looked so beautiful. Photo source: @nesky202

Source: UGC

Two pretty ladies dance in class

Some people who reacted to her video wanted to know the location of their school as TikTokers joked that they would be getting a test soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Other social media users who thronged their comment section praised the student in the gown, calling her the prettiest.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Itz Frank Yakubu said:

"Beautiful girl i love you."

sahanwapapa said:

"Beauty."

rampruff9 said:

"Love my black women."

ibrahimfatoki said:

"That the only thing they no."

danieldennis472 said:

"Are u a Nigerian please answer."

Newxvon52 said:

"Yemi u are so cute Omg."

ordooter butu said:

"Hmm, just Dey play. Test Dey tomorrow oo."

@favourautolamp77 said:

"My love I can't take away my eyes from u."

EL. KAPO said:

"If I was in this class I would do anything to be with you..."

Pretoria girl’s Bacardi dance at school goes TikTok viral with 1.1M, Mzansi impressed by lit moves

Briefly News reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng