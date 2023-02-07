A few days after the video of a kid, Semilore, was posted online, helpers sent her money to get the things she needed

In a new clip, her teacher presented some materials like new shoes and a bag to her in the presence of her guardian

The story of Semilore got many people emotional on TikTok when they learnt that her parents had died

The life of Semilore, the girl who went viral when her teacher discovered she always stayed back during the break period, is taking a good turn.

A few days ago, many people from home and abroad were willing to send money towards the girl's welfare. Some also revealed that they sent their tokens.

People contributed towards the welfare of Semilore. Photo source: @chiibabyy

Semilore got help

Before that, Semilore's teacher who revealed the little girl had lost her parents said that she needed textbooks, bags, and footwear.

In a recent clip shared on TikTok, Semilore was given a sandal and some other provisions people sent to her. A guardian was also in her school as the gifts were presented to her.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Dashako1 said:

"That girl has manners who ever is taking care of her is doing well. The Guardian just needs support."

hannadedeteiko said:

"See how she went on her knees to show gratitude."

JM said:

"So she’s safe with uncle and nothing is going on at home? That’s good to hear that she’s being loved."

Uc Gwen -TikTok For Business said:

"I want to adopt both kids too but I’m stressed currently. I pray she get to a safe family."

Yankho Makina said:

"She got manners may God see them through."

kylerluzinee said:

"Just see how she is appreciating..I love her...May God protect you teacher."

Pauline Ruguru said:

"God bless everyone putting a smile on this girl's face."

