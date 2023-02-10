An optimistic young man got highly disappointed when he decided to propose to the lady of his dreams in front of the congregation after church

The incident happened after a church service when the lady stood him up and whacked him to register her displeasure

Many social media users have tried to make sense of the situation, while many added their words of comfort for the gentleman

A young lady whose identity is withheld saddened many social media users after she rejected a proposal from a gentleman who mustered up the courage to pop the question in front of congregants.

Lady rejecting man's proposal in church. Image: @tv3_Ghana.

The incident happened after a church service when a cake was presented to the lady who was thought to be celebrating her birthday on the same day.

Instead of the expected reaction of the lady screaming with joy and jumping to hug the gentleman, she instead forced him to get up on his feet and even hit him when he tried to insist.

The video, posted on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana, received numerous reactions.

Below are some interesting comments compiled by Briefly News:

Spongee Prince said:

"Later on she will be searching for marriage in churches. So what was the importance of dating him till this time? Some ladies don’t have brains."

Joel Tettey indicated:

"If this happens, then the girl is cheating, because it takes a lot of time before a guy proposes, not to talk about doing it in public."

PhD Young Maestro stated:

"Don’t hit me if you don’t agree with what I’m giving you. You can walk away, as simple as that."

Watch the video below:

