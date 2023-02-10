A beautiful video of a soldier getting married stirred reactions on TikTok as ladies said they would love such a wedding

In the video, military officers were present to officiate the occasion as they entertained many with their parade

A sword was even presented to the groom as a mark of honour and recognition from the Nigerian presidency

A viral video of a military wedding had many people talking about how classy the whole ceremony was.

Shared by a Nigerian officer, the clip showed the moment the soldier read a message from the Nigerian Armed Forces to the couple before presenting the groom with a sword.

Ladies said that they would love to have a military wedding. Image: @alexander_d_great1.

Beautiful bride and soldier groom

The military messenger said the sword would be used to cut their wedding cake and for the man to protect his wife.

The procession during the wedding ceremony got many applauding the dedication that went into the planning. Officers marched and performed. It was beautiful.

Watch the video, posted by @alexander_d_great0, below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

yourfavoritefriedplantain said:

"I want to get married to a military man, but then again it’s scary when they go to war."

user955406651573 wrote:

"One of the reasons why I wanted to marry a military man."

The sheinshopper noted:

"I low-key want a military wedding."

Jenny added:

"So beautiful, congratulations."

Fareedah said:

"Something like that. May God bless your home."

sweetnelly said:

"It's all good. We, the single people, move regardless."

