A video of a woman sporting extra long nails, believed to be naturally grown has gone viral online

In the video, the woman is seen standing while holding the strap of her handbag through her long nails

Many online users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Just when it seems like things couldn't get crazier, a video of a lady sporting some interesting nails pops up online.

In the video shared by @mufasatundeednut, the lady was standing, holding her handbag through her long talons.

Mixed reactions trail video of a lady with long nails

Many who saw the video had questions for the lady.

nonykingzmusic:

"I been think say she dey hold stock fish for hand oo( okporoko)."

the_comfort_adeeko:

"Ladies be wilding what in God's name is this???"

olanike_gold:

"Na juju she Dey use am do you can’t tell me otherwise."

apaego1:

"Na wa ! Which kind Harry Potter nails be this nah?"

meetmia1:

"God knows I won’t do manicure for this hand even if them pay me huge amounts "

royalty_deby:

"Abeg what is this . This isn’t fashion again ooo."

chrisdrazor:

"It's her nail. She can do whatever she wants with it."

stanley_nweze:

"Just be Like witch hand."

trippykel_:

"Looks stressful."

l.tobiloba:

"They need to check her mental well-being, no normal human can do this."

nellyb72:

"She won break Guinness book of record."

