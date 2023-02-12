Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a viral video of construction workers who found a newborn baby dumped along the road

The viral video shows the men unwrapping a plastic and a red blanket, only to find the newborn baby

Peeps slammed women who resort to dumping children instead of using contraceptives or using adoption agencies

KWAZULU NATAL - Twitter users were at a loss for words when a video of construction workers who found a newborn baby dumped on the roadside in Portshepstone, KZN went viral.

Mzansi has shared reactions to a viral video of a newborn baby dumped in KZN. Image: @sa_crime.

Source: Twitter

The trending clip shows that men found a dumped plastic and decided to investigate what was inside as they could hear some noises.

Men find dumped baby wrapped in a plastic

The men decided to record a video while unwrapping the suspicious-looking plastic. They found a red blanket in the plastic and then saw that there was a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached.

Fortunately, the baby was alive and healthy and Twitter users urged them to rush the baby to the hospital.

Twitter users react to video of newborn baby dumped in KZN

South Africans flocked to the comments section to dish reactions to the video. Many slammed women who resort to dumping children instead of abstaining or using contraceptives.

@TheRealGobetse said:

"The one saying “abantu besfasani” is the father, acting all surprised as if he knows where all his kids are."

@pipey47 wrote:

"That mother made a decision a terrible one and now lives will be affected. Was she raised so badly that she doesn’t feel anything - surely at a time with an unwanted pregnancy, there’s early termination but why choose this option."

