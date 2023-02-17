A novel has become the top-selling book on Amazon after its author’s daughter featured it in a TikTok video that went viral

According to a TikTok video filmed and shared by Mr Richards’s daughter earlier this month, Mr Richards spent 14 years writing the novel

He was happy to see it finished and published, even though sales were modest — until his daughter shared the clip in question online

Lloyd Devereux Richards, a 74-year-old father of three from Vermont, has become a bestselling author more than a decade after publishing his first novel, "Stone Maidens".

Stone Maidens by Lloyd Devereux Richards has become the top-selling book on Amazon. Photo: TikTok/@stonemaidens.

The book does not gain traction

The thriller was inspired by a series of crimes that occurred in the mid-1970s while he attended law school at Indiana University.

However, the road to success was difficult, as the book did not initially gain much traction among readers.

It wasn't until his daughter, Marguerite Richards, decided to start a TikTok account on her father's behalf with the goal of promoting his novel that things took a turn for the better.

"It was such a great book, and I knew how important it was to him," Marguerite, 40, told the Post, later adding, "I thought maybe it's just because nobody knows about the book."

The first TikTok she created about her father's story was viewed more than 43 million times and received more than 9.6 million likes,

Bestselling book

This resulted in Stone Maidens selling out on Amazon and reaching No. 1 on the site's bestseller list.

"These last couple of days, I can't understand it," he says while the pair drink milkshakes in celebration. "I feel blessed, you know?"

Lloyd has been reflecting on his sudden success in TikTok videos posted by his daughter and is grateful for her support. He is also working on a sequel to his bestselling novel.

According to his author biography, Richards was born in New York City.

He worked as a law clerk for an Indiana Court of Appeals judge, researching and writing drafts for dozens of published opinions, including the appeal of a serial killer sentenced to death.

