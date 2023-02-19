A couple with hearing disabilities detailed their relationship, how they met and their eventual marriage

Mr and Mrs Sape appeared on the Valentine's Day edition of TV3's NewDay , where they shared their story

The video of the couple with their child, as they recalled interesting moments of their love life, has surfaced online

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A hearing-impaired couple named Mr and Mrs Sape detailed their romantic history, including how they met, fell in love and got married to make their union official.

The couple with hearing impairments revealed how they met and married. Image: TV3 Ghana.

Source: UGC

The pair shared their love story on the Valentine's Day episode of NewsDay on TV3 Ghana.

How the Sapes met despite being hearing impaired

Speaking to TV3's Berla Mundi on the programme, Mr Sape disclosed that he met his now-wife in church.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The loving man said they both attended the same church and met often:

''We met in church - she sees me, and I see her. We became lovers and married. We've been married for four years."

How deaf man Sape asked his wife out

Through the interpreter, Mr Sape said that before he asked his wife out, he had complimented her physical appearance when they first met:

''When I met her, I told her, 'you're very beautiful. What is your name? Where do you come from, and what do you do for a living? The conversation started, and we started chatting and had night calls."

On the same programme, Mrs Sape recounted how she met her now-husband and fell in love before they tied the knot.

Watch the video below:

Italian lady and her Ghanaian husband

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that true love has no restrictions. Even the most challenging hurdles, such as those caused by race, language and culture, seem to be overcome by love.

After meeting him for the first time, Anna-Marie Donkor, a woman born in Italy, fell in love with her Ghanaian partner, Aaron Donkor.

The two had been talking before meeting physically to move their romance forward. After they met, their relationship developed rapidly because they were both clear about what they desired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh