A video of a shapely mother and her daughter dancing has stirred up arguments on TikTok about which of them has natural curves

Many believed the daughter was born with hers, while others drooled over how athletic the mother looked

The family's video has already garnered tons of views on TikTok and has not stopped trending on the platform

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A short video showing a mother and her daughter dancing has confused many people online as they tried to tell them apart.

The mother looked as curvy as her young daughter. If the woman had not labelled the pair as mother and daughter on the video, many could have easily passed them off as friends.

The mother and daughter showed off their curves as they danced. Image: @gorgeous_consignment2.

Source: UGC

Curvy mother and daughter dance

Some people who reacted to their video, posted by gorgeousconsignment, argued that the mother had surgery to achieve her attractive curves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others could not get over their beauty and made it known. The mother looked fit, young and happy as she vibed to an amapiano song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens compare mom vs daughter's curves

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the young-looking mom and daughter duo below:

mbokoboy said:

"Mom looks fixed up."

20184u wondered:

"Why do the curves looks extly like Cyan Boujee. Did you get them at the same doctor?"

callmelilshawtt remarked:

"Daughter looks natural."

niccii said:

"Daughter is so beautiful and natural. Love you."

MizfitDaKing left a kind comment complimenting both lovely ladies:

"Two beautiful queens."

Freshndfamous joked:

"Make me your younger brother in the house."

Hope_TSB asked:

"Mom, what did you do?"

Lady and her friend vibe to fun song

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a curvy young lady shared a video where she danced with great energy despite being plus-sized.

The pretty lady danced to Seyi Vibes' song in a jersey and shorts. During her performance, her friend with waist beads joined and stole the show.

Many people who reacted to their video said the ladies commanded great energy and were a total vibe. Some ladies said they motivated them to go learn how to dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng