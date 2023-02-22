A video of a father playing dead in front of his daughter has stirred tons of reactions on social media

After hitting her dad for a few seconds to wake him, the baby stood up and went about playing in the house

People who reacted to the family's clip said she was probably too innocent to know what being dead was

A young father, @kwasi_optional, has played an expensive prank on his daughter to see how she would react, and people could not stop talking about it.

While in the room, the man acted like the coke he drank poisoned him. @kwasi_optional screamed before "slumping" onto the bed.

The girl kept beating the man to wake him up. Image: @kwasi_optional.

Father pranks daughter

With a camera set to capture the kid's reaction, the child beat her dad for some time, telling him to wake up and play with her.

When the father did not budge, the child left him on the bed without thinking he may be dead and got off the camera.

She laughed when she took a peek at his eyeballs. People said that she was innocent and did not know about death.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of dad pranking daughter

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Rachealrays joked:

"Not me waiting for a big slap in the face but was disappointed."

God Fav Son said:

"The reason why I want to have a female child as my first born is because my gender don’t care."

Nana Adwoa added:

"Awww, she called your name daddy Lucious."

Kloud 9ine wrote:

"What an innocent soul. She doesn’t even know what death is? Wish we were still naïve like this."

Lizzy Betty noted:

"Was waiting for a slap on the face."

POWERFUL Clement remarked:

"If you were dead, she’d have known. Kids have that instinct. She knew you weren’t dead."

DESTINY commented:

"I thought she was going to drink the coke."

Father cries to get daughter's reaction

