A man shared pictures of his room progress on a popular Facebook group and was showered with love

Facebook user Teboho Johannes reminded people that things take time and always to remember it will happen when it is meant to

People loved his positivity and let the man know that his light is shining in everything that he does

Sometimes it just takes a positive attitude to turn something dull into something beautiful. One man working on upgrading his room reminded people that things take time.

Facebook user Teboho Johannes' wise words and kind heart left many inspired to keep on reaching for their goals. Image: Facebook / Teboho Johannes

Poverty is everywhere in South Africa, and while some do not have much, it is grateful for what they do have that gets them through the day.

Mzansi man shows off his humble room, striving for better with each new day

Facebook user Teboho Johannes shared pictures of his simple room on the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �. While his walls may not have paint on them, he knows in his heart that one day they will.

“Guys these is the rest of my room still trying but I will make it beautiful step buy step it will be okay...”

Take a look:

Mzansi showers the sweet man with love and support

Seeing his positive outlook had many hearts overflowing. People took to the comment section to let the man know that he is doing a great job and that, in time, he would get all that he needed.

See some of the kind comments:

Essy Essie said:

“Love it! ❤️”

Rabecitah Naita Mutanga said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Mapule Nunu Mokoena said:

“It's beautiful it's neat, I love it… Having your own place rather space is great nje on its own. Keep us posted.”

Ogomoditswe Kalamore said:

“It's very neat ❤Love it.”

Koketso Germina said:

“Your house is big and neat I love it ❤❤❤”

