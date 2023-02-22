A Nigerian man got many people laughing when he made a video of his goat giving him a hot pursuit

The goat refused to back down despite the numerous attempts to make it do so, as he went straight for the man with its head

Many TikTokers who watched the video wondered what he did to the animal that made it bent on chasing him

A young Nigerian man has shared a video of a goat chasing him despite his effort to tell the animal to stop.

At the beginning of the clip he shared on @asakegoat0's page, he placed his hand on the goat's forehead to caution it, but the animal remained adamant.

The goat went after the man, and people wanted to know what he did. Photo source: @asakegoat0

Goat chases man

The animal climbed every platform the man ran to in order to get to him. The man was so angry and had to slap the goat softly.

When the man slowed down, the goat also did the same thing. People wondered what he could have done to the animal.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of goat chasing man

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 2,500 comments with more than 71,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bigbaby asked:

"Ahbi you use love portion for the goat?"

ritachukwuemeka60 said:

"The goat get spiritual problem."

George said:

"You and goat just day play love God when see Love now....."

Lil Nero said:

"Wetin you do Messi na?"

DIAN630 said:

"Everything is now rebellious in this country..."

Mimi Spexial 226 said:

"Omo i once have goat like dis very stubborn."

Wisdom SPIKE said:

"Make Chelsea con buy the real goat oo to solve their problem from losing."

Pking100 said:

"When Messi fans hear things abt Ronaldo."

BurundiVirus said:

"Wetin you do the goat naaaa."

