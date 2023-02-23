A woman with a sweet tooth shared her predicament online after not getting what she wanted on Valentine's Day

The lady said her husband got her roses instead of a 'decadent dessert' she always received on such occasions

She asked netizens if she was wrong to be disappointed, and social media users shared divided opinions

A 'spoilt' woman expressed disappointment with the Valentine's Day gift she received for the special occasion.

The woman, who described herself as 'sweet-tooth', slammed her hubby for surprising her with a different gift from the ones she was accustomed to.

She was mad at her hubby for gifting her a bouquet instead of the traditional cakes and sweet treats.

The man gifted his upset sweetheart roses, which his mother-in-law accidentally killed in less than a week.

Woman discloses her love language

Daily Mail shared the lady's story:

"My love language is food. I have a sweet tooth, and my husband has bought me all kinds of delicious desserts. This year I told him all I wanted was a decadent dessert and a nice card."

She noted the roses were beautiful, but she was not a flower person as she did not know how to keep them alive.

Unfortunately, the flowers were no more, and the hubby was upset, as his wife indicated.

She enquired from netizens whether she should feel bad for not fully appreciating her husband's gift.

Netizens divided over Valentine's Day gift

Her post stirred a heated debate, with social media users giving different opinions on whether she should be grateful or stand firm.

One netizen commented:

"I wouldn't be upset with any gift someone gave me, even if it was something I didn't like. Humble yourself because you don't know what can happen between now and the next holiday. You might cherish this moment more than you thought."

Others defended the woman labelling her husband as a 'terrible listener' who should not be mad for the flowers dying.

One commenter said:

"Why would he get you something you don't like? That's more of a, 'well I gave you something' gift instead of a thoughtful one."

