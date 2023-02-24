A beautiful lady has gone viral after showing off her handsome brother in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, February 23

In the video, the lady happily danced and flaunted the handsome boy who looked so much like her

The video has sparked mixed reactions among TikTok users, some of who said the boy looks like a lady

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A beautiful lady has posted a video to show off her handsome brother, who looks like her.

She posted the video on her TikTok handle, @rescabeauty2, on Thursday, February 23, and it has since gone viral.

The lady and her brother look like each other. Photo credit: TikTok/@stacywiss.

Source: UGC

Lady and her brother go viral because of their looks

People who watched the video could not help but admire the brother's handsomeness. They showered him with a lot of praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Others said the boy looked like a lady, especially as he had long hair that looked like dreadlocks.

The lady described him as her only brother for life, saying she will never leave his sight.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video generated comments from TikTok users.

@John Chukwuebuka said:

"This one na lady boy."

@rs& said:

"I saw the video he made for sis and I thought he is also girl. Beauty too much."

@Ohenewaa Harriet reacted:

"Awww l really admire your brother. He’s so cute."

@lovelyqueen said:

Cuteness overload in this family."

@joycenabulo commented:

"Your bro is handsome."

@maureen mwirigi said:

"You both look amazing."

@Godie.k said:

"We just lost one of our men."

@user2551503175045 Micho Grace said:

"So cute and beautiful. For real, may you live longer together and forever in Jesus'name."

@Ephyia de bherry's said:

"Are you guys twins?"

Old man goes out on a date with his wife

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, reported that an old man went out on a date with his equally old wife.

The man and his wife walked hand in hand as they went to Mcdonald's and had a good time together.

They were said to have eaten their favourite foods at the restaurant.

The bond between the two lovers made their video go viral on TikTok when it was posted there.

It got many reactions from young people who said the old couple serves as an inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng