A video of a bunch of school children running for their lives gave social media users a proper laugh

A man pulled a witchcraft prank on the students and they thought he wanted to sacrifice one of them

The horror on the students' faces amused many TikTokkers and the video gathered over 1.4 million views

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A bunch of school children ran for their lives after a man pulled a voodoo prank on them. Image: @aeovlogz

Source: TikTok

An epic vodou prank made people's days after it popped up on their TikTok timelines. One man @aeovlogz pulled off the hoax outside an SA school on a bunch of school children.

The man pretended like he was practising witchcraft and needed to sacrifice one of the students. As he tried to grab one of them outside the school premises they started running in different directions.

TikTok user posts witchcraft prank that goes viral

The chaotic TikTok video got 1.4 million views in two days and is circulating fast on other social media platforms. People loved how believable the prank was and the student's fear was horror movie worthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers discuss the terrifying prank targetted towards the students

The majority of viewers enjoyed the prank but some said it could have ended badly when they saw the kids fleeing on the busy street with many cars passing by.

@miguelbae16 said:

"It's a funny prank but it's dangerous at the same time because if those children run to the road and there's a car coming."

@tshireletsob5 wrote:

"I trust my legs to disappoint me if this prank was done on me."

@kganya.aa1 mentioned:

"Yoh I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights."

@ledimo10542 asked:

"Did anyone see that lady who was ready to throw a stone?"

@nkateko1452 stated:

"Honestly I'd cry if you chased me instead of my homies."

@londiwe_smomo posted:

"I haven't laughed so hard in a while."

@o5aru added:

"The girl pleaded."

@astum7 posted:

"This is wholesome content right here."

TikTok users scream over video of elevator prank that some feel was taken too far: “I feel so bad”

Briefly News reported that pranks can sometimes go a bit too far. One woman was scared to the point of panic when she thought her elevator was taking off into the sky.

The internet is full of awesome prank clips that leave people laughing, but some are done in fear and that is not cool. This clip had more people feeling sorry than laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News