In Arusha, Tanzania, there is a sprawling R230 0000 house, and it belongs to Mzee Jumanne Kingu, whose wife left him because of poverty

Kingu used to wear tattered clothes and lived in a mud house, but his diligence in business and keeping domestic animals helped him get into real estate

Apart from the house, he also owns a go-down and posho mill; now the villagers say he is Freemason, hides a snake and woman in his house for witchcraft

Mzee Jumanne Kingu from Mkonoo in Arusha, Tanzania, is building his R230 000 dream house years after his wife dumped him for being too poor.

Mzee Jumanne Kingu (l),R230k house in progress (r). Photos: Screengrabs from Global TV Online.

Source: UGC

Mzee Sanari advised him

According to Kingu, he used to live in a mud house and was so poverty-stricken that he could not afford clothes or other basics, and this made his wife run for the nearest hills.

"I used to wear tattered clothes and put some torn pieces on the bed as a mattress. I didn't even have a blanket but I didnt give up in life," he told Global TV Online on February 26.

"Later on, I moved into a wooden house and would work, then buy a cow, put togther some money and buy a goat. I met Mzee Sanari Tumbe and he told me if I get a money I should buy a cow and not spend all of it," he added.

Kingu started buying land.

With a few domestic animals in his fold, Kingu started selling them and buying land, which he divided and sold to other buyers. That is how his debut in the real estate business came up.

"I sell them myself; I hate brokers because they sell to one person then re-sell to another," he explained.

Kingu is a controversial figure in his hometown as he was arrested and charged with gender-based violence against 22 kids in his area, but the case has since been thrown out for lack of evidence.

He now says that the case was instigated by people who were jealous of him because of his success, including his R230 000 house.

"They are teachers; they are educated, have certificates and access to loans and I don't have any," he said.

Ambitious businessman

The ambitious businessman also owns a go-down and a posho mill that serves his neighbours.

The old man says his neighbours now allege that there is an Arab who lives in Oman and the house belongs to him, while others opine that the riches belong to a wealthy woman with a big car.

"When I was dirt poor, they used to call me a witch doctor but now that Iam rich they say that I'm a Freemason, have a snake and a woman in the house," he said,

"They want people to know that I got my money through witchcraft," he added.

Kingu's three- storey house

Kingu's sprawling house is a three-storey affair, and each room has its own bathroom with access to hot and cold water. The house boasts four rooms on the ground floor, two rooms and a lounge on the first floor, and the second storey has a room and a resting place for fresh air.

Although mzee is looking for a wife, the trauma of being left by the frist one is still with him.

"I pray that God gives me a good woman. Ninahitaji mke, hata leo niko tayari kuoa (I need a wife and even today Iam ready to marry)," he added.

Source: TUKO.co.ke