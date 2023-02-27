Kirsty Bryant, a mother of one, is the first Australian to undergo a uterus transplant donated by her 56-year-old mother

Bryant applied for the clinical trial after she lost her uterus in a life-saving hysterectomy due to a major haemorrhage after the birth of her daughter

Bryant and her husband Nick desired to expand their family and are now hopeful that their dream can become a reality after the successful transplant

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kirsty Bryant had always hoped to have a large family and after the birth of her first child, Violet, she underwent an emergency procedure after suffering a major haemorrhage (loss of blood).

Kirsty Bryant is hopeful she will be able to carry her second child. Photo: Nick Byrant.

Source: UGC

During the birth of her daughter, Bryant had complications, and the doctors had to perform a life-saving hysterectomy.

Life-saving surgery

According to Mayo Clinic, a hysterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes your uterus through an incision in the lower abdomen. ( The uterus/womb is where a baby grows when one is pregnant).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As grateful as Byrant was that she was able to hold her little tot in her arms, she was devastated when she was told she wouldn't be able to carry any other child and was advised to look for other options such as surrogacy.

Speaking to 60 minutes, Bryant said:

"I would be able to have biological children but I wouldn't be able to carry them.That was the last thing I wanted to hear, that I wasn't going to be able to get pregnant again."

Historic uterus transplant

Bummed by the information, the 30-year-old mum of one was still hopeful and desired to have a big family.

When she learnt of the clinical trial she applied and better yet, she got accepted

"I feel incredibly lucky that not only did I get accepted into the trial but mum and I have now been the first," she said.

She and her husband, Nick, are hopeful that the successful transplant gives them another opportunity to expand their family as they desire to have more babies.

"I am going to potentially, all fingers and toes crossed, carry a baby in the same uterus, in the same womb I was growing in … It will hopefully be a great story to tell my baby one day," she added.

Asking mum to be uterus donor

Bryant and her mother Michelle Hayton are remarkably close and she said being her daughter's donor is her easiest yes.

Speaking to ABC, she said:

"She called me and she said to me 'hey mum, hypothetically if you could have a hysterectomy and I could have your uterus, would that be something you would do?.

The successful surgery happened on January 10, 2023. Bryant could potentially give birth to a baby from the same womb in which she was formed.

Uterus transplant

Uterus transplants are designed to be temporary and last about five years, giving a woman enough time to have children.

More than 70 successful procedures have been performed globally.

Man reportedly cured of HIV after stem cell transplant, researchers find no detectable virus in his body

Briefly News reported that researchers have announced a breakthrough in the fight against the human immune deficiency virus (HIV).

The 53-year-old patient is said to have undergone a stem cell transplant, which made him virus free.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke