A beautiful lady has gone online to tell people she gladly accepted her boyfriend's son after the child's mother died

The lady made a video to reveal she adopted the kid and has been taking care of him as if she birthed him

Many TikTokkers were amazed by her show of love, saying she had done a noble thing not many ladies could handle

A beautiful young lady revealed that she adopted his kid after her boyfriend's baby mama passed away.

She accepted the baby boy and treated him as if he were her biological son.

A video she made on TikTok showed her carrying the kid with so much love.

The lady is taking care of the baby as if he were hers. Image: @kssimonee

Lady adopts boyfriend's son

On the lady's page is the description 'mommy of one' to show that she is fully invested in the child's life.

She has many videos on her page documenting every phase of the little boy's life.

Watch the video, posted by @kssimonee, below:

Briefly compiled some of the reactions below:

meg said:

"This is so much better than being bitter and treating the kid badly."

13Littlone added:

"As a mom, that's a blessing. I would be happy to know if I passed, a woman stepped up and loved my kids as her own. Much respect."

Brooke Patton wrote:

"And that’s the true definition of a mother figure. You love others' kids like your own even though you don’t have to."

Bella_Monkey2020 remarked:

"You are so naturally gorgeous. Seriously. Like a Disney princess."

Jessicadontplayok backup noted:

"Respect baby. I’m sure she’s looking down thankful he has you. Keep being the best mama. You’re amazing."

