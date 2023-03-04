A woman took part in the trending Bhebha dance challenge and had people on TikTok in stitches

The funny video is going around social media, and people loved her refreshing take on the popular dance style

Mzansi TikTokkers said they were entertained by the vibey woman's moves and her confidence

A woman flaunted her "shwapa" and took part in the Bhebha dance challenge. Image: @promyroxy

Source: TikTok

Women with tiny waists and big bums have been showing off their saucy Bhebha dance moves on social media. One TikTokker represented the women with small booties and posted her version of the dance which has taken social media by storm.

Confident Mzansi woman posts TikTok video doing the Bhebha dance

The gorgeous lady @promyroxy was wearing brown leggings that accentuated her "shwapa" in the amusing video. Many people said her confidence empowered them to be proud of their bodies. In a world where people are always trying to look perfect on social media, the stunner was proud to present herself unfiltered to millions.

Watch the TikTok video of the Bhebha dance challenge below:

SA TikTokkers clap for the woman promoting body positivity

Within four hours the clip had gathered over 30 000 views and hundreds of comments. SA showered the woman with compliments in the comments section.

@mothomotho580 posted:

"Our president, thank you for representing us."

@mamellolieta stated:

"You know how to put a smile on my face. I'm so sick but you made my day when I saw this video."

@madlamini1995 shared:

"You just made me laugh after 6 days of crying."

@mahlako192 wrote:

"The nyash is nyashing wena babes."

@yvon707 added:

"I love your confidence."

@carolinegoldmusic commented:

"This will be the winning challenge."

@butiowen commented:

"I want to laugh via voice note please."

@ntsako_n02

"Confidence is on another level. "

