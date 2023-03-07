A TikTok video shows a talented young boy dancing happily in front of a thatched house

The boy moved his body and legs with much speed to the rhythm of the music

The video has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 800k views and positive reviews from dance lovers

Many TikTok users have fallen in love with a talented young boy and his impressive footwork.

The young boy moved his right leg quickly in a short video posted on the platform by @onnonakapanda.

The boy danced in front of a thatched house. Photo credit: TikTok/@onnonakapanda.

Source: UGC

Little boy goes viral on TikTok because of his sweet dance

Dressed in a sky-blue pair of trousers and a grey polo, the boy stood in front of a thatched house built in a place that looked like a village when he broke into a lovely dance.

A few people watched keenly as the boy entertained them with his performance. They appeared to be enjoying his excellent dance steps.

The young boy mainly danced with his right leg, which he moved back and forth with the speed of light.

The lovely video has since gone viral on TikTok, where dance lovers gave positive reviews.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CATHERINE said:

"We Africans are like that. We are born like that. We never disappoint."

@user8387724512053 commented:

"Nice moves my dear."

@zibusisondlovu58 said:

"Thanks so much my big boy."

@MamawamaBoiz said:

"This is called talent. Boy you did it. Please someone like my comment. I will come."

user8687658520705 commented:

"I love the moves."

hafswaomar428 added:

"Waauh from which country please. I like this dance."

namasiku25 stated:

"Wow he's killing the dance this small boy."

