One toddler had Mzansi behind her after her parents accused her of sneaking out of bed to watch cartoons

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS shared a video of his daughter getting up to mischief around midnight

Mzansi stood up for their main girl, claiming no timestamp means that there is no proof

Toddlers do some of the funniest things. Mihla is a widely loved Mzansi toddler whose fan base is not about to snitch on her. The little princess's parents claimed she got up at midnight to watch cartoons and was caught on the CCTV camera.

If you are a parent, you know how wild the toddler years are. Sneaking out of bed to watch cartoons doesn't seem like such a major offence, does it?

Parents share CCTV footage of toddler sneaking out of bed

Twitter user @Bonisile_RMS shared a video of his daughter Mihla getting out of bed close to midnight and making herself comfortable in front of the TV.

The way she confidently jumps on the couch is everything!

Take a look:

Mzansi jumps to Mihla's defence, claiming no timestamp means no offence

Twitter users tell the parents that Mihla is not guilty until they can prove she was up past her bedtime, and they clearly can't. It is safe to say that people love this little lady and her hilarious antics.

Read some of the comments:

@ApheleleJody said:

“The CCTV does not show time; I believe this is a set-up for my queen.”

@zukie129 said:

“No time stamp, could have been during the day for all we know ”

@Jobo_Itu said:

“That sudden pause after she got on the couch Mihla deserves her own reality show, honestly.”

@Zinhle_Mafoko said:

“Her jump on that "breadwinner couch" ❤”

