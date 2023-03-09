A short video shows the moment a young lady slipped and fell with an anniversary cake in her hands

She arrived at the party venue with another lady who was the first to walk into the compound when the disaster happened

The surprising video has emerged and gone viral, as it currently has over 800k views and 32.7k likes on TikTok

A lady who fell with a party cake and candle in her hands has gone massively viral on TikTok.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @yann_happi4, the lady was walking into a compound with the cake and candle.

The lady fell, and the cake crashed to the ground. Photo credit: TikTok/@yann_happi4.

But suddenly, she slipped and fell disastrously, such that the entire party items crashed to the ground.

Party cake scatters as lady falls

It appears she missed her step and came crashing to the ground. She could also not stop the cake from reaching the ground because the incident was unexpected.

The 6 seconds video shows how she shouted on realising that the cake had been ruined.

The young lady tried to stand up but remained there for a while because of the shock.

The video has since gone viral and received more than 800k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laugh in comment section

user4001235709625 stated:

"Dead...I can't find a proper emoji to match my teething...we need more serious laughing emojis."

Cynthia commented:

"Jeez her leg that was so painful."

Boluwatife added:

"Haa birthda no later happy."

