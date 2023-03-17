A young Nigerian man engaged a white man in Igbo and was surprised that he understood and responded

The oyinbo man's mannerisms are similar to a Nigerian's, as many social media users wondered how he learnt them

Other social media users who reacted to his video said they would teach their children indigenous languages

A young Nigerian man, @escobar_of_asia, has shared a video of an oyinbo man he met abroad who understood Igbo and speaks like a proper Nigerian.

At a food store, a Nigerian asked the oyinbo in Igbo what bank he was using, and he responded.

People said he behaved like a proper Nigerian. Photo source: @escobar_of_asia

Oyinbo understands Igbo

The oyinbo man spoke about how some Nigerian banks' services are very bad. His manner of speaking Pidgin English, as he punctuated it with "abeg" made many believe he must have lived among Nigerians.

Social media users in the video's comment section said that many foreign people love the Igbo language.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 27,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

EasternDoctor said:

"This one no be oyibo again oo, nna le Chukwuma o."

Gorgeous Cakes n Events Ph said:

"See as Igbo sweet for your mouth chai."

Amas_thoughts said:

"E com stand like igbo tooo."

christyaku said:

"I’ve seen somebody that learn how to speak Igbo in GB."

chioma peace said:

"I will teach my Children igbo honestly i told my husband i will give our daughter igbo name too."

luccipee said:

"Am loving this guy already."

user5593086755895 said:

"The guy behind is probably Igbo cause he heared what they said in the first place... So he turned really quick."

Oyinbo lady backs baby

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young oyinbo lady surprised many people online after she showed the moment she backed her baby the Nigerian way in public.

After tying the girl to her back, the lady known as @martinejarim on TikTok walked amid other white people who could not stop looking at her.

Many people took photos of her and her baby from afar. A woman stopped them to play with the kid.

