A young man from a South African township created an inspirational video about finding his way out

People were inspired to hear that the creator was starting his life in Cape Town, where he would be studying

The video left many people inspired that they could achieve their goals as they saw his video at the University of Western Cape (UWC)

A content creator showed how far is come since living ekasi. The young gent made a video montage of his journey to Cape Town.

A young man from the township moves to Cape Town for university. Image: TikTok/@jxckie.sa

People were moved by the video of the man explaining that people should always follow their dreams. The video got thousands of likes as many people found his story touching.

Young TikTok creator excited to study in Cape Town

A creator, @jxckie.sa, on TikTok made a video where he told people that anything is possible and used himself as an example. Watch the video below to hear the young man's wise words about his journey from the township to settling in Cape Town.

Online users inspired by amazing success story

People love hearing about happy endings and huge achievements. TikTok users flooded the comments to let this guy know he gave them much-needed motivation.

Jarednaiduworld commented;

"Keep going broski."

Boity Ramokate commented:

"So inspiring."

Lu commented:

"So happy for you."

Armin Sadigh commented:

"Love to see it bro."

Keitumetse Masitenyane commented:

"Love this for you!"

