Mzansi NPO eXpose HOPE's workers and volunteers dedicate their lives to giving women and girls in the sex work industry a second chance at life

With the industry being illegal in SA, the government offers no support to these girls or organisations trying to help them

While some of these women can make over R1 000 in a day, they are given as little as R25 to survive on as their pimps take the rest

eXpose HOPE managed to save 14 girls in 2022 and spent every day trying to save more

The topic of sex workers is sensitive, especially in a country like South Africa, where the industry is illegal, and no government support is given to workers in any way, shape or form. Only because of NPOs like eXpose HOPE can women and girls, who have been forced into this soul-destroying industry, get a second chance at life.

eXpose HOPE is helping women and girls in the sex work industry to see their worth and know they can break free and start over. Image: Instagram / eXpose HOPE

Source: Instagram

While there are many places in the world where sex work has been recognised as formal and regulated, and workers have been given rights and protection, SA is not one of those countries.

With almost 1% of the female adult population being recorded as active members of the informal sex work industry in SA, according to a study conducted by Konstant TL et al., the push to legalise the industry has been an ongoing battle that many feel requires urgent action.

Briefly News contacted Vashti Toms, founding director of eXpose HOPE to find out some of the raw realness of the sex work industry in Mzansi and what they do to help.

A little about the NPO eXpose HOPE and how this angel organisation came about

The women at eXpose HOPE are walking angels. Giving their time, money, and emotional well-being to total strangers is a sacrifice only the purest heart can make. Vashti shared what they do and why they do it:

“eXpose HOPE is an NPO that cares for those who are trapped in the sex industry and who are victims of sex trafficking. We are a team of women who have the heart to love and care for women and girls who are being exploited in the sex industry of Durban. We have weekly outreach programmes where we go into brothels, drug houses, homeless shelters and the streets to build relationships with those in the industry and hopefully help them to escape and restart their lives in a healthier environment.”

As the industry is illegal in SA, people trying to help those trapped in the industry rely solely on donations and private funding, as the government does not assist.

“The government does not support us. The sex industry is illegal here in South Africa so the government and justice system is against these individuals and will not help.”

Some of the emotional success stories of women and girls who got their second chance

One of the first women the NPO saved was a trafficked worker from Mozambique. eXpose HOPE went as far as consulting with the Mozambique embassy to get this woman returned home. No boundary or border will stop them:

“The first ever trafficking victim that we helped was a lady who had been trafficked across from Mozambique. She had been told that she had a job waiting for her but when she came across the border, her trafficker took her passport and legal documents including her visa and put her into a brothel. She became very sick with HIV/AIDS and when she became too sick to work she was thrown onto the streets. I met her at a homeless shelter in Durban and she was close to death. It took weeks of taking her to hospital appointments and meeting with the Mozambique embassy to finally get her home to her family where she is now healthy again thanks to the care of her family.”

Giving these women and girls a second chance at life takes a lot of time, funding and persistence. Having been emotionally and physically abused for most of their lives, these traumatised workers do not trust easily. It is not easy work getting these women and girls out, but it is so worth it.

“We initially start by building relationships with the individuals who are willing and able to leave. Relationship is EVERYTHING in this line of work, without trust and relationship it's impossible to extract them from the situation that they are in. Once they are ready, we make plans to extract them from their environment and from there we place them into rehabilitation or a safe space so their healing journey can begin.

“The extraction is always dangerous due to the pimps and traffickers.”

In 2022 the NPO managed to get 14 women and girls out of the industry, which would not have been possible without their selfless acts of kindness and unwavering dedication.

Why these women and girls enter the sex work industry and what it costs to get them out

Many harsh stigmas exist about sex work, one of the biggest is that these women and girls choose to be part of the industry. While in countries where sex workers have rights, this may be true, in countries like SA, it is generally the furthest from the truth.

“There are many reasons why people end up in the industry, for most it is a matter of survival. Without good formal education and family support, many end up in the industry purely because they cannot find work. Some are orphans, and some have run away from sexual abuse within the family environment. Some have been told to leave home because their family cannot afford to feed them. Some of our friends have been kicked out of homes because they are part of the LGBTQIA+ Community and the family will not accept them. And some of them have been trafficked into the industry.”

Vashti explained that while some girls bring in over R1 000 a day, their pimps take most of it, leaving them as little as R25 to survive. Sound like a life you'd willingly choose for yourself?

Many of these women and girls are heavily addicted to drugs, not only because pimps and traffickers have used drugs to force these women into the industry, but they also use it to survive while in it too. So, this often means that part of removing them from the industry starts with rehab, which is not cheap.

“To place an individual into rehabilitation costs around R7 000 a month and this takes a lot of fundraising and effort to keep the funds coming in to keep her safe. Sadly, there are no free rehabilitation options for our ladies in KZN.”

These women aspire to be so much more than what they currently are. Some were once university students, and others were just little girls with big dreams, and now they are sex workers. Their only way out is through the unwavering love of those who can see the potential they once saw in themselves.

“One of the ladies that we care for was a journalism student, due to her school fees becoming too much for her she turned to the industry for a quick way to pay her fees. She is now homeless and has serious mental health issues.

“A few of our ladies wanted to become teachers, nurses, IT specialists and chefs. But due to a lack of support with education, they finally found themselves on the streets and in the industry.“

If you would like to help or need help

Aside from financial assistance, the NPO is always looking for loving volunteers to help the cause. They also greatly appreciate any gently preloved clothing, bags, shoes and toiletries they use to help victims.

If you need help or want to offer eXpose HOPE assistance, contact Liza Moroneat y 082 041 0495 or exposehopesa@gmail.com.

