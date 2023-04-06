A statistics student made a video to show how she and her mates failed their test, with the highest mark being two over 30

Showing the scripts while a lecture was ongoing, many people said there was a pattern in how the students failed

Among the thousands who reacted to her video were those who spoke about how stats as a course is tough

A short video of a lady (@itsjustsadia) in a lecture hall showing people the test scripts of her fellow statistics students has stirred massive reactions.

In the video, the lady gestured towards the camera to film the marked scripts belonging to different students on her desk.

The highest score among the scripts was 02/30. Photo source: @itsjustsadia

Source: UGC

Students fail stats test

The highest score among the papers was two out of 30 marks. Most of the students scored zero. As she filmed, the class was in progress.

Many people who could relate to her video said statistics as a course is challenging. They shared their experiences in her comment section.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 2 000 comments with more than 75 000 likes.

Bieflyy News compiled some of the reactions below:

@mr_manhimself said:

"Reminded me of my classmate in Kenya, the teacher told him even if we boiled a calculator and gave him the soup, he would still fail in math."

@user3549786131542 said:

"My sister did statistics and came out with first class from KU. I respect sis."

@_Ty said:

"That's lowkey stats students results everywhere. Have first-hand experience!"

@MilleyW said:

"The zeros look beautiful though, work of art."

@Addytop said:

"Statistics was hard man, I scored a C en nearly pulled out all my hair with that class. There is a God."

@Cintah Kare said:

"My sister is a genius. Came out with a strong second upper."

@petzi said:

"This is so me in statistics right now. I need help."

@PASCHAL A. O. said:

"I love your transparency."

@J a y :game_die said:

"In case you were wondering she also got a zero. Hers was the first paper."

