A young mother has shared a video of how her kid reacted during her flight as she looked through the window

The mother had to quickly grab the kid's hands as a way to calm her fear as the woman laughed

People who reacted to the video shared how their first flight experience was the same as the kid's

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young mother, @precious_959, surprised her daughter with her first flight. She gave the kid an opportunity to travel by air.

While they were on the aeroplane in a video, the kid looked out the window to see how far they were from the ground. She looked scared after some seconds.

Kid was too scared as she looked out of the window in a video. Photo source: @precious_959

Source: UGC

Kid scared while flying

The woman had to shut the window's view to make her calm down. To reassure her, she held the kid's hand to comfort her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTokers in the comment section said they would like to see how her daughter reacted when the aircraft touched down.

Watch the video below:

The video has since gathered over 800 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

atli_menyatsoe said:

"This is me whenever I'm in a bus and it approaches a curve on the freeway. I get how she feels shame."

CheRise_ said:

"I was screaming when we took off she handled it way better than I did."

RabbitBloom said:

"Yooooh hai shame I never laughed so much. The thought ya gore it's in the air."

katlegoshimane said:

"I think we all remember our first flight, take off and landing?? Not fun!"

Fortuin said:

"Instant flashbacks to my first flight, i wanted to see but I also didn't want to see."

Sally said:

"This is me everytime I fly. I understand what she is feeling."

“Pilot stop the plane”: Lady flying for the first time freezes out of fear, video of her shivers goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that TikTok users are amazed by the video of a lady who became visibly terrified midflight.

In the video posted by Evana Hillary, the lady could not sit steadily on her chair as she continued shivering.

In the 53 seconds clip, the young lady constantly peeped out of the aeroplane window; whenever she does that, her fear increases.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng