A video capturing the lovely photoshoot session between a couple has stirred massive reactions on social media

The married lovers struck different poses that showed they were pretty comfortable with each other

Many people who reacted to their photos said they would have loved to try them out if they were not still single

A beautiful lady on TikTok, @user1052098729572, shared photos from the birthday photoshoot session organised for her husband, and the reactions have been hilarious.

The couple had different funny poses. In one of their shots, the man knelt to have the woman place her feet on his knee.

The couple looked so happy together. Photo source: @user1052098729572

Strange photoshoot session stirs reactions

In another photo, the lady was on her fours as the man sat on her. A particular photo had the man holding onto her backside as the lady held his knees.

Many people who reacted to the photos said they had to rush to the comment section to read what others were saying.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 6000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

eunice_ima said:

"This could be us but you out there acting like father Bernard."

gurl felie said:

"Who else rushed to the comments."

Mariam Angel Saidia said:

"The problem is l want it like this."

Mera asked:

"What's happening here?"

rtwu101 said:

"I can't wait to have a photoshoot like this with my future husband."

hmmm_m said:

"And these are the couples that last forever."

ajz said:

"At least she has someone to do this with."

PERRY BLACK said:

"This kind photoshoot go reach me soon."

Archangel Ryan785 said:

"I thought uncle was joking when he said he found love."

