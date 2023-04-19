A young Nigerian lady has said even though she is not interested in money, a man who wants to date her must have R70 000

The person asking her to state her spec could not help but laugh when he heard that she only had R118 in her account

Many people who reacted to the lady's video said she was asking for too much when her account balance was also poor

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a vox pop video by @rebelanon, a young Nigerian lady spoke about the amount of money a guy must have before dating her.

The lady said the person's bank account balance must be R70 000 even though she would not be after his money. When asked how much was in her account, she replied, "N3k".

The lady revealed the kind of man she wants to date. Photo source: @rebelanon

Source: UGC

Lady's dating condition stirs mixed feelings

The person (@rebelanon) who spoke to her on camera could not stop laughing. Many men thronged the comment section to express their opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While some people said she is a good girl for being honest, others believed her condition for dating a man is unrealistic.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Collinsmuna said:

"R70k is not bad, she is still a good girl."

KING SAVAGE said:

"R70k Small Normally for a married man but that 3k no reach charges to withdraw that mony."

StarBoy dey.4.U said:

"Una just dey here dey talk 2m small some of una no get 500k for account."

FERRY said:

"N2m keh how much come be my salary 300k after bills nah 50k I deh manage."

Promise502 said:

"I thought as much about the figure, she’s a good girl."

user9037498761265 said:

"She is really not into money, cos as fine as she is, guys will like to give her if she is willingly, God bless her."

Big shot said:

"So that if the R70k finish she go find another one way get N2m again."

Karaye said:

"She is not after the money and yet she specifically called the figure."

Lady reveals she can't date a man with R2k salary

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady revealed the class of a salaried worker she could never marry in a vox pop video organised by @kikiotolu.

The lady said she could not consider a man earning N70k every month. She added that the money was too small to keep the relationship going.

Wife reveals she was not husband's spec

In other news, a Nigerian woman (@the_peters_official) in a video on TikTok said that when she was going to marry her husband, she knew she was not the kind of lady he wanted.

She added that even though the man never said it out, she could tell he wanted a more classy woman for a wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng