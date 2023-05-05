A funny video of a woman who went to an expensive restaurant only to get a bite size food has gone viral on TikTok

The video vividly depicted her shock as soon she received the meal which she had ordered on the menu

The woman opened her mouth in shock and was still unable to recover from the surprise until the end of the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman wanted to try a fancy restaurant where some of the most expensive foods were sold.

When she got there, she ordered one of the food on the menu with the expectation of what it should look like, particularly the size.

Woman surprised with the quantity of meal. Photo credit: louder637

Source: UGC

N23k meal looking like dash

On getting the food, she was so flabbergasted and overwhelmed with surprise that she opened her mouth in effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman, who was behind the camera and could pass as her friend, could be heard laughing so hard.

The surprise was evident on the woman's face till the end of the clip which made the woman behind the camera laugh more.

The video has generated a lot of traction and has earned over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@BreddaUnknown reacted:

"This dish is called One Bite."

@polltcallycorrect5 said:

"50 grand for the artistic expression of the chef.. ccC."

@Steffle also said:

"But why that big ova plate?"

@damlandwyer1 wrote:

"Grey…I feel ur pian after u turn up hungry."

@1shorty commented:

"I believe we were made to be different. We found the laughter in the most difficult or surprising moments. X"

@user969696942:

"di laughing kiling mi"

@user6937383379335

"The way I would've got up and left."

@Suzan Salmon:

"Them would a affi gi mi back mi money to bbc a weh them a go wid that."

@Myarkghitd:

"The shock on her face is real."

Zulu men at Roman’s Pizza joke about interacting in traditional way when in restaurant has SA in tears

Briefly News these Zulu guys on TikTok were full of jokes. They made a video where they exaggerated their allegiance to being Zulu.

People were in tears as they watched the boys do the most while at Roman's Pizza. The theatrics of their meet-up got over 90 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng