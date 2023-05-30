A man fell in love with his friend's girlfriend after being asked to help her with accommodation

Twitter user, @MichaelJaQson, said six years ago, he asked his friend to get accommodation for his girlfriend, who travelled to Kigali

Things turned out differently as his friend ended up with his girl, and they have been married for 5 years

A man has narrated how his friend married his girlfriend after she travelled to the city of Kigali.

Twitter user, @MichaelJaQson, said he pleaded with his friend to help his lady get accommodation.

The man was asked to help get accommodation for the lady, but he has married her. Photo credit: Getty Images/Morsa Images and George Shelley. Photos used for illustration only.

Man falls in love with his friend's girlfriend

Michael disclosed that things took a different turn as the friend started a relationship with the girl. They have now been married for five years.

The man also took a shot at short girls, saying he fears them.

Part of the story reads:

"A lady I dated 6 yrs ago had travelled to Kigali. As a concerned boyfriend, I called one of my friends over there to help her get good accommodation. Long story short, they’ve been married for 5 yrs now."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man marries his friend's girlfriend

The story has gone viral and attracted many reactions from Twitter users.

@MathiasSsemanda said:

"I am glad you aren’t dragging your friend."

@Ninosongz said:

"In football terms, we say this was a mid-season loan spell with full option to buy, brother. It's sad, but I think you forgot the part where you should also be wary of people like your friend too. He's even deadlier than your rebellious girlfriend."

@optimis0 said:

"Ladies are good example of “when the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable."

Woman cheats on boyfriend after 18 years of dating, people think it was time

Briefly News previously reported that mjolo is an extreme sport. This brother was cheated by his girlfriend of eighteen years. To make matters worse, he cheated on him with a married man.His friend shared a Twitter post saying the boy is so hurt he hasn't been able to sleep since then.

Eighteen years is a long time. Long enough to have a child and see them leave the nest as a teenager. It also turns out that it isn't long enough to ensure trust and loyalty. The friend not only shared that his boy was hurt but also shared their call logs.

People took to the comments to make their feelings known.

