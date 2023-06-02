A man in a wheelchair decided to stun everyone on his wedding day by standing on his feet to dance with his bride

The determined man spent about a year having several physiotherapy sessions to achieve the feat

On the wedding day, he pulled off the stunt, and guests screamed as the groom remained on his feet for the entire song

A physically challenged man, Barry MacDowell, decided to pull off a beautiful surprise for his guests on his wedding day.

He spent a year doing physiotherapy to dance with his beautiful wife, Emma, as they tied the knot.

Groom in wheelchair dances on his wedding day. Photo credit: DailyMail

Source: UGC

The 49-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife connected on an MS support platform and became an item due to their similar sense of humour.

Within a short time, Barry, who has been in a wheelchair since 2018, got engaged to Emma, and they quickly started making plans for their wedding.

Barry was keen on standing to join his bride for their first dance - a medley of 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk the Moon on their wedding day.

They, however, chose to keep their plans a secret for their guests, and only Barry, Emma and a team of neuro-physiotherapists knew about it, DailyMail reports.

Barry stuns guests on the wedding day

During the wedding on April 8, 2023, at Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, Scotland, the guests were stunned, but Emma was somewhat in shock.

Despite being aware of the plan, Emma didn't believe that Barry could remain on his feet, supported by his physio team, for the whole song.

Emma, a former hairdresser from Portsmouth, Hampshire, said:

"Barry could walk when we first met in 2017, but since then, he's only been in a wheelchair. Because of that, I would always have to be behind him pushing him, because at the start he couldn't self-propel.

"So that dance was a different type of closeness. Until then, I never even knew he was taller than me. Now it's done, it doesn't feel real - I want to do it again."

Speaking on the aftermath of trying to stand, the groom said:

"My legs were sore for two and a half weeks after the wedding, but it was worth it, of course."

Barry was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) in 2015 - after waiting over a decade for a diagnosis.

