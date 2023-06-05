On their glorious wedding day, the attractive groom tickled guests with the hilarious story of how he and his wife met

The young man admitted they met on Instagram in 2015, and they liked each other's posts before they started talking

Many TikTok users hilariously commented they would start liking posts of their potential spouses, hoping they would be lucky

A handsome man has hilariously revealed how he and his wife met as they culminated their love in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Man (l) tickles guests as he discloses meeting his wife (in white gown) on Instagram. Photo: Marble X Studio.

Liking each other's posts on Instagram

The happy groom looked charming in his well-fitting black-and-white-themed tuxedo, accessorized with a brown watch.

They had already exchanged vows and rings as the groom stood before the host of guests and narrated how he met his wife.

"It's true my wife, and I met on Instagram. That's very true. She liked 10 of my photos back to back.," the groom shared as his wife shied off.

The young man said he went to his wife's Instagram account and also liked her photos, all of them.

Couple marry who met on social media marry after eight years

He disclosed they were close to 500 posts that he gave a like after his wife had also shown love to him by liking his posts.

"She then took a part of my likes, and screenshot and posted them on her timeline. I told myself, 'This is the beginning,'" he said as the guests laughed.

He admitted he was nervous, wondering how to introduce himself and start a conversation with her but gathered courage after the interesting event.

The groom noted they knew each other through Instagram eight years ago before they exchanged vows at a classy wedding.

TikTok users react

TikTok users hilariously commented they would start liking posts in the hope that they would also be lucky.

queenmmary7:

"I'm going to like 1000 pictures of someone's child now."

sylvester011:

"Starting today, I plan to like people's photos, 200 photos daily."

Couple who met on Instagram marry nine months later

In a similar story, a Tanzanian woman disclosed she met her mzungu hubby on Instagram, who married her nine months later.

The beautiful lady, a relationship coach, shared photos of her and her Mzungu husband on TikTok, revealing that they met on Instagram in January 2019.

Haniyah Sacchi explained that on May 28, the same year, the Italian man travelled to Tanzania to visit her and proposed to her.

A few months later, the couple tied the knot on October 2.

