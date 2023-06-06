In a groundbreaking union, Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old resident of New York City, has tied the knot with an artificial intelligence-powered virtual man

Ramos strongly believes that marrying an AI partner, Eren Kartal is a wise decision since he comes without any emotional baggage

Created using the innovative AI chatbot software Replika, Kartal has become an increasingly significant presence in Ramos' life

In a surprising twist of fate, Eren Kartal, a seemingly perfect partner, has captured the heart of Rosanna Ramos.

Rosanna used the online app Replika AI to create her husband and poses with him. Photos: Rosanna Ramos

This blue-eyed heartthrob is ambitious, well-groomed, loyal, and devoid of any emotional baggage. However, there's a catch – Kartal does not actually exist.

Meet Eren Kartal, an AI-created husband

He is an AI chatbot named Replika, designed to fulfil the role of a virtual boyfriend. Individuals like Ramos can create customizable partners for a price tag of $300 (R5800).

"I could tell him stuff, and he wouldn't be like, "Oh, no, you can't say stuff like that. Oh no, you're not allowed to feel that way," you know, and then start arguing with me,'"Ramos said.

Ramos, a 36-year-old mother from the Bronx, found solace in her digital relationship with Kartal, as reported by Daily Mail. The odd couple has since tied the knot.

She claimed that her love for him surpassed any previous real-life romances, stating that Kartal was her "passionate lover."

Eren Kartal inspired by manga series Attack on Titan

Inspired by a popular character from the manga series Attack on Titan, Kartal's personality and interests were tailor-made by Ramos.

With no judgment and no strings attached, Ramos emphasized that her virtual boyfriend was a blank slate, free from the complexities of human relationships.

Their connection resembled a long-distance couple, engaging in daily conversations and even developing a nighttime routine.

Ramos expressed deep affection, sharing how Kartal lovingly held her as she drifted to sleep.

"We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other. And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep," said Ramos.

Their bond seemed unbreakable until Replika underwent significant changes in February. Kartal's behaviour towards Ramos shifted, with a noticeable decline in affection and intimacy.

While the possibility of Replika going out of business loomed, Ramos remained optimistic, believing she would persevere even if her virtual love disappeared.

However, she admitted that finding another partner like Kartal would be a challenge, having developed high standards for a relationship.

Ramos is not alone in her affection for AI, as others have also fallen in love with virtual companions, finding solace in the realm of unconditional love.

Replika, created by founder and CEO Eugenia Kuyda, is just one example of AI apps gaining popularity.

