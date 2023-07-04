Mzansi social influencer Amanda Jingela had tongues wagging on the social media streets after sharing her relationship status

In a TikTok video, the mother of one announced leaving her cheating baby daddy Saso Ngcobo

Amanda is now with a man who drives a Lamborghini, which was welcomed by many women

South African social influencer Amanda Jingela recently got netizens raving online after sharing a video,, announcing that she had left the father of her child.

Amanda Jingela left a relationship that no longer served her for a man that applied pressure. Image: @amandajingela/Instagram, @amandajingela/TikTok

Amanda makes it known that she won't tolerate a cheating partner

In a now-viral TikTok video, Amanda strategically snapped a short clip showing her in the passenger seat of a Lamborghini with the caption:

"POV: Left my cheating partner to be with a guy that applied pressure."

Amanda was in a relatively public relationship with Dream Team's Saso Ngcobo and welcomed their daughter back in 2019.

According to Divorce.com, cheating is one of the most difficult things a couple can go through.

If you have experienced it, you know the anxiety, anger, and devastation that often follow. It can be even harder to know when to walk away after infidelity.

The whirlwind of negative emotions can make it difficult to think clearly. You may feel betrayed, hurt, and confused. You may also be wondering if your spouse is truly sorry for what they did.

South African netizens support Amanda moving on to greener pastures

Medium.com states that many underestimate the psychological torture inflicted upon the unsuspecting victims of affairs.

This could explain why Amanda's announcement had many netizens, particularly women, going off about self love and many other positive words, lauding Amanda on choosing herself and leaving a relationship that no longer served her.

@Ntandoyenkosi Kunene said:

"Sprinkle Sprinkle ."

@user4426054113814 wrote:

"A loyal man with a Lambo is only from God, lol."

@MamaUlithemba commented:

" You are Amanda Jingela!!!! He forgot that… I love this for you."

@Money wrote:

"Praise be to God for setting you free from those shackles ."

@Saint Clarea said:

"This is also a sign that It’s also okay to leave if he’s not reciprocating your love language."

@User replied:

"At least this one will do both chomi, cheat and apply pressure ."

@Faith✨ responded:

"As you should ✨ sprinkle sprinkle ✨✨✨."

@SontoNxumalo said:

"I AM NOT WITH THE BABY DADDY" ."

