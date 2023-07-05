This old woman left Mzansi in hysterics when she bolted for a closing store door and made it in

TikTok user @maungo_rosie shared CCTV footage from Pick n Pay Clothing where the tannie pulled the stunt

Many Mzansi people thanked the woman for sharing the video, as it brightened their day

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video showing an old woman from Cape Town sliding into a shop as the doors were being shut has left many Mzansi citizens laughing.

A lady shared CCTV footage from Pick n Pay Clothing where the tannie pulled the stunt. Image: TikTok / @maungo_rosie

Source: Getty Images

Old people can be some of the funniest souls you will meet. It is like life grants them a free card to just have fun and be carefree, and we love it.

Old woman swiftly slides into store doors as shop is closing

TikTok user @maungo_rosie shared CCTV footage from Pick n Pay Clothing in Cape Town, where an old woman saw the doors closing and ran in with no shame.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The shop assistant who was closing the doors was so shocked she couldn’t do anything but laugh. Take a look at this priceless moment:

Mzansi citizens show gratitude for the lighthearted laugh

This is the content some needed to lift their spirits. Sometimes life can be a little dull, and this lady definitely brightened many people’s days.

Read some of the comments:

Jaen-mari Schoeman said:

“This made me smile ❤️”

Mr D loved it:

“ Ubuntu right there”

Amoré said:

“Thank you for letting her in ”

Eddie VanRassie laughed:

“Gogo made it , let her shop, guys ”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In related news, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long after that, the old man approached them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News