A South African woman found love after answering a DM from a rising soccer star, Chibuike Ohizu

The woman shared a video of herself and cute moments with her Nigerian professional footballer boyfriend

Many awestruck women expressed their envy and wished they could be in the woman's shoes

A Mzansi woman had social media users green with envy after sharing a video revealing how she ended up dating a rising soccer star after she answered her DMs.

A TikTok video about how a woman answered her DM and found love with Chibuike Ohizu. Image: @iam_bonang/TikTok

Woman shares glimpse into dating soccer player

In a video posted on TikTok by Bonang (@iam_bonang), the young woman shares that she answered a DM from an admirer who happened to be Chibuike Ohizu and ended up having a beautiful relationship together.

Chibuike Ohizu is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for the South African Premier Division club Sekhukhune United.

The footage shows the two sharing cute moments together and Bonang supporting her boyfriend at his soccer matches.

Watch the cute video below:

South Africans react to video with sweet comments

Many people adored the sweet video, and they showed the couple love. Other women expressed how Bonang was living their dream of dating a soccer player.

Thanda@12 said:

"Ohizu ..awumtshele azodlalela Chiefs asina striker lapha ephefeni."

Khanyisile Ndzakana replied:

"Ohizu is a great footballer."

Sanehkaphiwa commented:

"Ngicela ipheli le Challenge ngiyabuya manje ngisawasha is izitsha."

Twitter Drama responded:

"Finally something good from this trend."

Taylor commented:

"Please tell him I want one of his friends."

Junior King replied:

"Living my dream huh."

Kanyisa Mikhanyie Ge commented:

"Tell him I want his friends."

Amahle Zondi said:

"How I’m tryna be."

