One woman shared painful screenshots of chats between her and the father of her child

The baby daddy promised to be present but turned out to be a brutal person who doesn't want to take responsibility

The online community reacted to the news, with many feeling sad for the lady who found herself being a single parent

A mom shared screenshots of chats with her baby daddy on TikTok.

Many mothers face the challenges of their baby daddies not wanting to take responsibility for their children.

A TikTokker, @babyyamihle_, is one of those unfortunate moms who found herself having to be a single parent despite the father of the baby being alive.

The woman shared heartbreaking screenshots of chats between her and the baby daddy.

At first, the man seemed to be saying all the right things a present father says. He told the woman that they would both raise the child, and she would never be alone.

The baby daddy seemed supportive.

The man takes a U-turn and doesn't want to be responsible

That didn't last long, the man became brutal, according to the screenshots, saying that the woman tried to trap him with the baby. Adding that he didn't want a baby.

The man said he didn't want to be a father from the beginning.

Despite not being an absent father, the woman wished him nothing but good. She said she doesn't hate him, but his ways of doing.

"One thing about my deadbeat he taught me never ever trust a person. Always leave a room for disappointments. Do I regret having a child with him? with my entire being but I am forever grateful he gave me a rainbow Baby after so many miscarriages.

"Miscarriages God Knows why he saved this one. ❤️Do I hate him, no I'll never hate Pfarelo as much as he hates me but I forgave him. I hate his doings so much, I hate his deadbeat tendencies. I pray one day or any other year he change, I pray he become a better person, father and husband probably to his future wife. I pray for his hating heart of hating his child to ease one day."

TikTokkers express sadness

The video got over 7,000 likes, with many online users feeling sad for the woman and sharing similar stories and suggestions.

@Slinzih said:

"I left my baby daddy. He stopped supporting the baby. Stopped fighting him. God's grace located me Graduated last year, ngiGrand .Jehova akalahlani"

@Phila wrote:

"I wish I could share my story inkinga it is too long... It cuts to deep when I see a woman go through this ngivele ngivukelwe yinxeba elimbi... Sorry."

@simplymorphy2 commented:

"Mine told me i have his child what else do i need from him,,that was before i gave birth,,my son is now 5months,,we are strong ❤️"

@Genevieve Keitumetse Zimu shared:

"Yho I am so sorry sisi . Be strong. ❤️"

@Maglo said:

"The cut of absent fathers is deep yhoooo.... May your child heal sis... Askies."

Woman shares terrible effects of absent father

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared the traumatic effects of having an absent father.

She uploaded a clip on her TikTok page @relebo_hile, where she broke down in tears. She complained that people rarely talk about the suffering inflicted by fathers who abandon their children.

"The fact that you are alive and you still choose not to be in my life. I don't care what past you have with my mom, but the fact that I'm your child and you chose to leave, that's just crazy."

