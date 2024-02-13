A South African woman named Gugu Nana Mbanjwa posted a funny TikTok of her intoxicated uncle

The video shows her "drunk uncle" photobombing her attempt to record a stylish clip

The video went viral, with many South Africans finding it relatable and humorous due to their own experiences with playful uncles

A lady posted a funny TikTok video showing her "drunk uncle" photobombing her attempt to record a stylish clip. Image: @gugunanambanjwa

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a funny video showing one of her most intrusive yet colouful family members stealing her spotlight.

Drunk uncle photobombs woman's TikTok

A TikTok video shared by Gugu Nana Mbanjwa (@gugunanambanjwa) shows her looking beautiful in a printed dress and matching doek as she poses for the camera.

However, as soon as Gugu begins smiling and posing, her 'drink uncle' makes an unwelcome entrance and appears in the frame, ruining her beautiful video, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gugu captioned the post:

"My favourite guy!."

See the video below:

SA amused by woman's TikTok

Many netizens reacted to the video with humour as they related to having a 'drunk uncle' in the family. One person even admitted they were the drunk uncle in their family, LOL.

Leela111 replied:

"Lelo duku uligqoke ngathi bekudakwe wena."

Faith said:

"Yoh mine I don't want to talk about him✋ and he's the only uncle left in left in the family."

sne commented:

"Kodwa siyabahlonipha ngisho bezi ndakwa."

Ayanda Mlaba_2001 responded:

"And ufuna ukuvela umuntu mdala."

Laporsche commented:

"S'heshisa mntaka sisi' uMalume sefuna ebandayo udikiwe ngumntu oshutayo."

Mondli Nkanyezi replied:

"Awumuveze phela ngifuna ukumubona."

chriseldamchunu said:

"I am the drunk uncle ."

Wife shares how she and hubby created a huge family of 30

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTokker Chengetai Victoria (@chengetaivictoriahome) took to social media to show off her beautiful blended family, spreading good feelings on the timelines.

Chengetai posted a video showing various clips of her family having wholesome fun. The family is seen partying together, eating, celebrating, dancing and simply enjoying each other's company.

In the post, Chengetai shared that it was through her and her husband getting married that they were able to create an even larger family that is inseparable and always lit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News