A South African woman brought home a Dutchman, and TikTok users are here for it

In a TikTok video, she was excited that she was back in Mzansi after being away with him for three months

The online community reacted to the two love birds, with many showing love and wanting their own Dutch bae

A Xhosa woman brought her Dutch bae home to Mzansi. Images: @asi_lily.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman brought her Dutch bae home after being in the Netherlands for three months.

@asi_lily_ took to her TikTok account and posted a video of them landing in Mzansi. The two love birds are in the airport, the TikTokker is beaming with excitement that she's back home.

She greeted her social media followers in her home language - isiXhosa. Her bae was also greeted in the same language. The lady applauded her bae for his Xhosa, which has improved.

"Coming back home after 3 months in the Netherlands his Xhosa coming along nicely "

One curious TikTok user asked where the couple met. The lady answered, saying that they met in China. She was living and studying there. The gent was visiting for five days, and during those days, they met.

Mzansi woman brings Dutch bae to SA

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers gush over the couple

The video got over 6k likes, with many online users loving the couple and applauding the man on his Xhosa speaking.

@sunshine.s5 said:

"You brought us a real flying Dutchman"

@Sche adored:

"And y’all are so cute you better work "

@Nomathemba Mtolo asked:

"Where do u guys meet these guys this is beautiful."

@Asive said she wants her bae to relocate to SA also:

"While I’m leaving for the Netherlands, he should convince my Dutchman to relocate too"

@... approved the man:

"I love how happy he sounds, you've found your soul mate mtase, he even passes the vibe check njhe"

@kiniza complimented:

"Beautiful couple."

Couple sark desire for interracial love

In another story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video that sparked the desire for interracial love in Mzansi.

An interracial couple on TikTok made the nation hold candles when they showed each other love and affection in a very adorable video. The lovable duo gave a short but stunning glimpse into a love that transcends races and nationalities.

Source: Briefly News