Clothing items were discovered, reportedly bearing blood stains during the search for missing Joshlin Smith

The items have been reportedly forwarded to the police forensic laboratory for thorough analysis

Smith has been missing since the 19th of February and police are continuing their search for the little girl

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. Beginning her 13-year-long career at ENCA, she honed her skills in reporting, and coverage of crime and court cases, which she further developed at the Citizen Newspaper, African News Network and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email: trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line

Clothes with blood linked to Joslin Smith have been sent for testing. Images: Missing Children Alert and Getty Images/ Monty Rauksen

Source: UGC

During a search for the missing six-year-old child, Joshlin Smith, in Saldanha Bay, pieces of clothing, reportedly stained with blood, were discovered.

Blood-stained clothing found

According to News24 police spokesperson Colonel Malcolm Pojie said clothing pieces were found in an open field in Middelpos, Saldanha late on Saturday night.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Potjie added:

"The clothing will be sent to our forensic laboratory for analysis. The discovery of the clothing pieces follows an ongoing search for Joshlin who went missing in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on 19 February."

Kelly Smith, the mother, mentioned that her child felt unwell during the journey to school. Consequently, she entrusted the child's care to her boyfriend. Upon returning home, she was unable to locate her child, prompting a large-scale search.

Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya and Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile visited the area to engage with community members and to give them updates on the police's search for the little girl on Sunday.

No arrests have yet been made and the search for Joshlin continues.

Netizens hope for Joslin's return

People from across the country have shared their hopes in finding the little girl who has been missing for weeks.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mhana Mesha saddened:

"Poor joslin the pain of being born to addict mom."

@Lee Jama said:

"I was hoping she will return home safe...how sad."

@Yvonne Chetty commented:

"This is so heartbreaking,I don't want to think of the trauma this child has endured..Rest well angel."

@Gouwsie Christina shared:

"Arrest mother and bf for neglect. Probably taken and brutally killed by drug dealers, for money owed by mother. Heartless world we live in. Lord have mercy."

@Nicky Louw said:

"Oh my this is terrible, my heart is breaking ."

@Beauty Seshiwene commented:

"I am so heart broken. I am still hoping for her to be found alive God.

Authorities ramp up search efforts for missing Joslin Smith

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that search efforts in Saldanha Bay for little Joslin Smith have intensified as she remained missing for nearly a week.

The 6-year-old was entrusted to her mother's boyfriend's care when she fell ill and stayed home from school.

Joslin's mother Kelly is pleading for anyone who has information regarding her daughter's whereabouts to come forward.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News