Global site navigation

Springboks Player Faf De Klerk Is a Dad, Shares Photo of Newborn
Family and Relationships

Springboks Player Faf De Klerk Is a Dad, Shares Photo of Newborn

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • South African rugby player Faf De Klerk and his wife are parents to a new bundle of joy
  • The love birds shared the news with social media users on Instagram, posting the pictures of the family
  • The online community reacted to the news, with many showering the duo with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Springboks player Faf De Klerk and his wife have welcomed a newborn.
Springboks star Faf De Klerk and his wife shared the photo of their newborn. Images: @minevanniekerk
Source: Instagram

Springboks star Faf de Klerk is a dad. The newborn's mother tagged the player on Instagram to announce the news.

In the post, Faf is in the hospital with Mine De Klerk posing with the baby. They revealed a bit more details about the bundle of joy, Remi-Ré De Klerk. Mine gave birth on the 27 of February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm. The parents expressed their love.

Read also

Man drives home in new Audi Q3, TikTok video clocks 400k views

"We love you❤️."

The two kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Mine threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Faf De Klerk becomes a father

See the Instagram photos below:

Social media users celebrate with Faf

Many friends, family, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the duo on their parenthood, wishing them everything good and bright.

@zandazakuza commented:

"Congratulations!!! ❤"

@victorgosling said:

"Congratulations Faf ! The best number 9 in the world!."

@hopemort adored:

"Huge congrats guys! What a beautiful bundle of joy ."

@samjames560 celebrated:

"Congratulations, going to make great parents ."

@anliastar welcomed:

"Yay Welkom little one..❤️❤️❤️."

@neolegabe expressed:

"My lil birthday twinnie Congratulations ."

@yamakazesorakinokotakako wanted them to visit:

"Congratulations on your birth. Next time, please come to Japan with three parents and children. Happily ever after. From a fan in Japan."

Read also

University of Pretoria student shows off Suzuki Baleno, SA proud

@nontsikelelo_christobell loved:

"Congratulations mommy and daddy ❤️❤️."

Toddler dresses as Faf on Halloween

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who dressed up as Faf for Halloween.

In the TikTok video shared by @papa_francu, the little boy is cheered on by other children going on the trick-treat. Parents nationwide quickly shared their appreciation for this creative Halloween costume of the pint-sized Faf de Klerk.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel