South African rugby player Faf De Klerk and his wife are parents to a new bundle of joy

The love birds shared the news with social media users on Instagram, posting the pictures of the family

The online community reacted to the news, with many showering the duo with congratulatory messages

Springboks star Faf De Klerk and his wife shared the photo of their newborn. Images: @minevanniekerk

Springboks star Faf de Klerk is a dad. The newborn's mother tagged the player on Instagram to announce the news.

In the post, Faf is in the hospital with Mine De Klerk posing with the baby. They revealed a bit more details about the bundle of joy, Remi-Ré De Klerk. Mine gave birth on the 27 of February 2024 after 34 weeks and four days. Remi weighed 2.85kg, with a height of 48cm. The parents expressed their love.

"We love you❤️."

The two kept their pregnancy away from the public eye until the beginning of this year when Mine threw a stunning baby shower and posted the captured moments on social media.

Faf De Klerk becomes a father

See the Instagram photos below:

Social media users celebrate with Faf

Many friends, family, fans and celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the duo on their parenthood, wishing them everything good and bright.

Toddler dresses as Faf on Halloween

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who dressed up as Faf for Halloween.

In the TikTok video shared by @papa_francu, the little boy is cheered on by other children going on the trick-treat. Parents nationwide quickly shared their appreciation for this creative Halloween costume of the pint-sized Faf de Klerk.

