One primary school in Cape Town invited Grade R learner's parents to represent their children in a race

In a viral TikTok video, the parents were captured in the sports field racing each other

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the event funny and some applauding the school for the occasion

Grade R learner's parents represented their kids in a school race. Images: @Peter Cade, @FatCamera

South African online users had a lot of jokes after a TikTok video of Grade R parents racing went viral.

In the clip uploaded by @keanavanheerden3, Grade R learners from Imperial Primary School in Cape Town brought their parents to race. The mothers and fathers are seen in the field representing their kids.

Mothers took to the tracker and raced. Fathers also did the same. It was a mess for both moms and dads; some were falling and rolling on the grass.

Grade R parents represent their kids in school race

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the parents racing

The video garnered over 700k views, with many online users entertained by the parents. Some applauded the school for organising an event that brings the parents and the school together.

@J. hilariously asked:

"Why are parents always falling when they running ."

@Nobody duh commented:

"When my legs don't work like it use to before."

@Wesley joked:

"Clutch control is important guys."

@Molatelo.R❤ said:

"I would cry seeing my mom/dad falllike I trusted you to winj.k."

@Bianca_Prins loved:

"I swear I watched this about 10 times It's too funny especially the lady with the turquoise tights."

@ＫＯＫＩＫＯ said:

"knees switched off."

@Crissey applauded:

"The things we do to make our kids happy.. but I'm enjoying this video to the parents that attended this fun day big up it's always nice to attend your child school events."

