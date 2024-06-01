Tyla’s ‘Water’ African Remix at Nigerian Wedding in TikTok Video Makes SA Laugh
- Tyla's Water song reached international fame and has only gotten bigger during her meteoric rise to fame
- A couple wanted Tyla to perform at their wedding, but they had to create their own version of Water
- The Nigeran wedding caught many Souh Africans' eye because of Water, and social media users were in stitches
Tyla has made waves in the world with her hit song Water. The musician's hit song has grown, and a Nigerian bride wanted the singer at her wedding.
Netizens were amused by how they channelled Tyla since they could not get her to come. Online users cracked jokes about the Nigerian couple's choice of wedding songs.
Tyla's Water remixed at Nigerian wedding
In a TikTok video by @naomibk, a bride wanted Tyla at her wedding, so the host made a plan. The MC sang Water in an African instrumental style that he sang live. Watch the video below:
SA amused by Water remix
Online users were in tears over the Nigerian version of Water. People were full of jokes about the wedding song and the MC's pronunciation of the lyrics. Read comments by peeps below:
Cheki Dem joked:
"He was losing his breath tho."
Philasande Sande Mal commented:
"I like this version better."
gqomianist joked:
"Tyla from scratch."
Tshixata added:
"Tyla was found shaking."
Jay Kalenga laughed:
"Tyla has 24 hours to respond."
Sis Tee exclaimed:
"Haaibo kwenzakalani."
Tiisetso_Mkhize said:
"Tyla kmele anishaye ngoba nimjwayela kabi. (She must beat ya'll up.)"
Source: Briefly News
