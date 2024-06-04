A girlfriend who was tired of waiting for her boyfriend's WhatsApp messages sent him 'automated' messages when he eventually responded

The boyfriend had to follow a few prompts to get to the point where he could enter a 'live chat' with his girlfriend

People in the comment section laughed and applauded the young woman's online creativity

A young lady was not pleased with her boyfriend's delayed responses on WhatsApp. Images: @regomoditswe_r

Source: TikTok

A young woman whose boyfriend left her on read shared hilarious screenshots of their WhatsApp communication once her boyfriend eventually replied.

The girlfriend, whose name is Rego, went to her TikTok account (@regomoditswe_r) to share screenshots of messages between the two of them.

At 1.59am, the boyfriend tells Rego that he misses her. This message prompts her to send the following message:

"You have reached Rego's automated message service. How are you related to Rego?"

She presents her boyfriend with four options: A. Parent, B. Boyfriend, C. Friend, and D. Other.

After choosing Option B, Rego sent her boyfriend more options regarding his next action. These actions consisted of explaining why he only responded at the time he did, an apology, admitting that he was bored, or giving another reason marked as 'Other.'

Taking the first option, the boyfriend explained that he was "high," fell asleep, and only had a chance to text his girlfriend the time he sent his first message. A few messages later, Rego allows her bae to enter a 'live chat' after following the prompts. However, he first had to select an amount of time for the live session.

After his final selection, Rego's 'automated' message to him reads:

"You have now entered the live chat. You are second in line. Please be patient as we try to aid other customers."

Take a look at snippets of the hilarious post below:

Rego shared the options her boyfriend had to select before entering a 'live chat' with her. Images: @regomoditswe_r

Source: TikTok

The ghosting boyfriend finally entered a 'live chat' with his girlfriend. Images: @regomoditswe_r

Source: TikTok

Internet users in stitches over 'automated' messages

TikTokkers who saw Rego and her boyfriend's interaction on WhatsApp could not contain their laughter in the comment section and also shared what their boyfriends would do.

Speaking about their partner, @dimpho_shortiie said:

"I want to do this, but he’s not patient enough. Next thing, I’ll be the one begging him for his attention."

@teddy_tinise applauded Rego and said:

"You, my dear, are a genius."

@thandutolomo laughed and commented:

"My wife must not see this."

@chakazambalie also shared what their boyfriend would do:

"My boyfriend would just text me the next day. He doesn’t have time for my tantrums."

Young boy disturbs aunt with WhatsApp voice notes

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a four-year-old boy with a new smartphone who disturbed his aunt with WhatsApp audio messages.

In his first set of messages, the nephew asked her how she had been doing. In another audio message, he wondered why the lady had not been online to reply to him. A last set of audio messages had him asking the lady to send him airtime.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News