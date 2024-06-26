A woman on TikTok claimed her ex-boyfriend allegedly asked to borrow R16,000 and did not return the money

She added that she still thinks about the money lost, but only when strapped for cash

People in the video's comment section felt they could relate to the woman's story and some offered advice

A woman claimed her ex-bae lent R16,000 and allegedly did not return the money. Images: @peacecoombie

Sometimes, the ones closest to us aren't the ones who we can completely trust.

A woman casually enjoying her breakfast shared with social media users that her ex-boyfriend allegedly borrowed thousands of rands from her, money she never saw from him again.

Taking to her TikTok account (@peacegumbi25), Lady-Peace Gumbi posted a video of herself briefly explaining what happened to her in the past. In the clip, she wrote:

"Life didn't end when my then-boyfriend borrowed R16,000 and never returned it."

Lady-Peace also wrote in her post's caption:

"I think about that money when I’m broke, but we work for our money. It's okay."

Watch the video below:

Internet users share their stories and advice

Many people shared similar predicaments they found themselves in with their partners, while others advised the online community on what to do in such situations.

@dandelion_bomb told online users:

"Never help a man like that. You will cry. The best you can do is make him a meal and tell him everything will be alright."

Sharing what happened to them, @okuhle_malambule said:

"My ex borrowed R3000, and then he blocked me. I haven't healed."

@thunde__t laughed and commented:

"Yoh, I can relate. The things we do for love."

@boldly_owamie told Lady-Peace that her ex scammed her, to which she replied:

"Daylight robbery."

@maphakathi3 jokingly told the TikTokker:

"The only money you should have is for parking, girl. Don't show them you have money. Be broke from day one. It will help."

Woman shows off her "girlfriend allowance"

In another money-related article, Briefly News reported about a lucky girlfriend who posted a picture of a wad of cash on X and claimed that her man gave her a "girlfriend allowance."

Some men admitted that they would never give their bae "pocket money," while others were happy for the lady and impressed that she managed to get such a partner.

