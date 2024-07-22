A family made a very tough decision to let their new stunning vehicle go so they could have a better life

The family admits that the decision was painful however it had to be made and it is worth it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering the family with positive messages

A family made a tough decision for a brighter future. Images: @lino_didiza

A family shared one of the sad and relatable journeys when they had to downgrade their lifestyle for a better life.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lino_didiza, a stunning SUV is seen being driven out of the garage. It is presumably being fetched by the car dealership guys. The TikTokker watched their vehicle being taken away with a broken heart.

She cried and admitted that the process was painful but it was worth it. The decision had to be made, difficult as it was. She was captured going back to their old car.

"Downgrading our car so we can have a better life❤️‍."

Family returns car to dealership for better life

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

Netizens share kind words with the woman and her family

The video garnered over 590k views, with many online users showering the woman with messages of encouragement and sharing similar stories.

@Azola shared:

"I moved from paying R3500 on rent to R1700 one room flat,then I sold my Audi A4 bought a ford fiesta i must say that was the best decision i had ever made."

@Geraldine Nortje wrote:

"Paying R7200pm for my Haval H6 2022 model. Plus paying on jy bond. As a single parent it's tough and we sometimes make bad financial decisions."

@cody commented:

"This is not downgrading, this is making moves."

@MelB Tjia was sad:

"Eish Ramaphosa’s economy guys Very sorry sis."

@The Dr Chef said:

"It is okay ❤️oksalayo all cars get to destinations …"

Man proudly returns car to dealership to focus on savings

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who walked from a car dealership after returning his vehicle to focus on his savings.

Keletso shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it. He added that sometimes one has to take a step back to take another step going forward. The proud man’s video is receiving massive reactions from his Twitter followers.

